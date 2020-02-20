Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
READY, SET: Beau Cassidy (front) is ready to take off at the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival's Mt Marlay Fun Run. Pictured with organiser Dan Cuthbert, festival volunteers Bill and Annette Brown and fun run co-organiser Mal Howard. Picture: Matthew Purcell
READY, SET: Beau Cassidy (front) is ready to take off at the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival's Mt Marlay Fun Run. Pictured with organiser Dan Cuthbert, festival volunteers Bill and Annette Brown and fun run co-organiser Mal Howard. Picture: Matthew Purcell
News

Marlay and you: Nominate for mountain challenge

Matthew Purcell
20th Feb 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the Apple and Grape Festival’s most popular events is returning to the fold and returning to a familiar format.

In 2018 organisers of the Mt Marlay Fun Run tried something a little different, but concede it was “chaos”.

“Two years ago we just did a 5 kilometre run on the Saturday right before the main street parade,” fun run organiser Dan Cuthbert said.

“There was too many people and it caused traffic chaos on Davadi St.

“We had to try though.”

They’ve learnt their lessons and made the change.

“We’ve gone back to the format from four years ago,” Mr Cuthbert said.

“We’ll start at 7am on the Sunday from outside the police station (Marsh St).

“There will be two options. A 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre run.”

The 10 kilometre will navigate around Quart Pot Creek, before heading to the peak of Mt Marlay and then back down.

The 5 kilometre is a little less gruelling.

“That’ll just go around the creek and a little up into the main street and back.”

About 100 people participated in 2018 and Mr Cuthbert is hopeful of more this year.

“Especially with the success of parkrun it has created a lot more people interested in running,” he said.

Runners or walkers will have 90 minutes to complete the course, with roads required to be reopened by 8.30am.

“Obviously some are out to win it but we encourage everyone to come have a go.”

Organisers will take nominations right up until Saturday, March 7.

Head to appleandgrape.org/ to find nomination forms.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Multimillion-dollar dream for historic memorial

        premium_icon Multimillion-dollar dream for historic memorial

        News Legacy Centre operators have plans to make the place a must-see destination for Australian history buffs.

        Mum expands diabetes community

        premium_icon Mum expands diabetes community

        News A MOTHER of two is wanting to bring the Type 1 diabetes community together

        ‘Shocking’ online purchase lands father in court

        premium_icon ‘Shocking’ online purchase lands father in court

        News OFFICIALS concerned by growing trend seen on the Southern Downs.

        Riders to test endurance in Undercliffe event

        premium_icon Riders to test endurance in Undercliffe event

        News The third vintage endurance ride is just a matter of a few weeks away but this time...