Marlay and you: Nominate for mountain challenge

READY, SET: Beau Cassidy (front) is ready to take off at the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival's Mt Marlay Fun Run. Pictured with organiser Dan Cuthbert, festival volunteers Bill and Annette Brown and fun run co-organiser Mal Howard. Picture: Matthew Purcell

READY, SET: Beau Cassidy (front) is ready to take off at the Apple and Grape Harvest Festival's Mt Marlay Fun Run. Pictured with organiser Dan Cuthbert, festival volunteers Bill and Annette Brown and fun run co-organiser Mal Howard. Picture: Matthew Purcell

ONE of the Apple and Grape Festival’s most popular events is returning to the fold and returning to a familiar format.

In 2018 organisers of the Mt Marlay Fun Run tried something a little different, but concede it was “chaos”.

“Two years ago we just did a 5 kilometre run on the Saturday right before the main street parade,” fun run organiser Dan Cuthbert said.

“There was too many people and it caused traffic chaos on Davadi St.

“We had to try though.”

They’ve learnt their lessons and made the change.

“We’ve gone back to the format from four years ago,” Mr Cuthbert said.

“We’ll start at 7am on the Sunday from outside the police station (Marsh St).

“There will be two options. A 5 kilometre and 10 kilometre run.”

The 10 kilometre will navigate around Quart Pot Creek, before heading to the peak of Mt Marlay and then back down.

The 5 kilometre is a little less gruelling.

“That’ll just go around the creek and a little up into the main street and back.”

About 100 people participated in 2018 and Mr Cuthbert is hopeful of more this year.

“Especially with the success of parkrun it has created a lot more people interested in running,” he said.

Runners or walkers will have 90 minutes to complete the course, with roads required to be reopened by 8.30am.

“Obviously some are out to win it but we encourage everyone to come have a go.”

Organisers will take nominations right up until Saturday, March 7.

Head to appleandgrape.org/ to find nomination forms.