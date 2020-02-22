Menu
Stanthorpe Market owner Alf Turrisi with employee Tim Spero.
News

Market outshining supermarket shopping

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Feb 2020 10:29 AM
A MARKETS approach to selling more than just fresh produce is paying off, with Stanthorpe Market owner Alf Turrisi providing customers with a more casual grocery shopping experience.

The fruit and vegetable producer has incorporated local eggs, milk and honey to appeal to a wider variety of customers.

“It’s a bit of a community catch up. People come down not to just buy their groceries but to have a chat too,” Mr Turrisi said.

With a heavily involved background in the farming industry, he said it’s not hard to get his hands on locally grown produce.

Stanthorpe Market’s fresh produce.
“My family are ex professional farmers in this area so obviously I have a very good background in fresh produce.

“Having those ties with other farmers allows me to buy stuff locally,” he said.

From a shopper’s perspective Carol Hooper said she would much rather spend her money at a local market than a popular supermarket chain.

“It’s supporting the community and our local growers, it is convenient and fresh,” Ms Hooper said.

“You don’t get the same fresh produce and customer service at Coles or Woolworths that you would get at a market like this.”

Not only does it benefit our local growers, but primary producers also.

Happy Pig Farm owner Paul Gillis said being in the same place at the same time results in regular customers.

Happy Pig Farm owner Paul Gillis.
“Its great exposure. We always get those regulars but have new customers all the time too,” Mr Gillis said.

The markets are held every Saturday from 6am on Folkstone St.

