Market organisers hopeful of a swift return

ON HOLD: Market in the Mountains could return in June. Picture: FILE

ON HOLD: Market in the Mountains could return in June. Picture: FILE

THE rush to get mum something for Mother’s Day is usually a busy time for stallholders at Market in the Mountains, but not this year.

Just like most other things impacted by COVID-19, the regular market days have been cancelled.

Event president Heather Dux said she’s no clearer on when they may be allowed to return.

“We are hoping we will be allowed to reopen for the June market but that depends on government restrictions,” she said.

Fortunately for some, farmer’s markets have been allowed to continue.

But for many of Market in the Mountains’ regular attendees, they’ve had to make do without the income.

“My understanding is that because farmer’s markets are in open spaces, there is more chance of social distancing and therefore safer,” Ms Dux said.

“But that’s problematic when you see the numbers of people attending.”

Some stallholders are already selling online, with others now looking like they may have join in too.

“Those who already operate online, as well as physical markets are still able to sell.

“But the rest of us are missing out on the busiest markets apart from Christmas. Sad but necessary.

“The committee is disappointed in cancelling the market but in these unprecedented times we believe the health of our stallholders and visitors to the market must come first.

“Many of our stallholders have online access so if you need some genuine hand crafted, beautifully made gifts for someone special or just to boost your morale, log on to www.marketinthemountains.org.

“We will be back and raring to go but not until we are assured that it is safe to do so,” Ms Dux said.