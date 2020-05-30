Maranoa electorate reports significant job losses

FUNDING TO ASSIST: Maranoa MP David Littleproud is working together with the Southern Downs Regional Council to create more jobs.

FUNDING TO ASSIST: Maranoa MP David Littleproud is working together with the Southern Downs Regional Council to create more jobs.

THE Maranoa electorate has been greatly affected by coronavirus-related job losses, according to new research released by the Grattan Institute.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics revealed 7.6 per cent of payroll jobs were lost across the region, which encompasses the Southern Downs, between March 14 and April 18.

This makes Maranoa one of the 10 hardest-hit electorates in Queensland, according to co-authors Brendan Coates and Tony Chen.

Mr Coates said regional electorates with large tourism industries and a high share of hospitality workers experienced greater losses than their metropolitan counterparts.

Half of all rural electorates lost more than 7.5 per cent of jobs, compared to 16 per cent of inner-metropolitan electorates and 11 per cent of outer-metropolitan electorates.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud said he would be supporting the recreation of Southern Downs jobs by investing $1.5 million in construction projects.

The funding comes as part of the federal government's Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and will include projects such as constructing bridges and tunnels, and upgrading public infrastructure and community facilities.

"I will be working closely with the council to make sure projects get under way to support jobs and businesses as soon as possible," he said during an announcement on Friday.