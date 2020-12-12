Mapped: The Brisbane shark attacks you’ve never heard of

They're the brutal and sometimes deadly shark attacks that happened right here in the River City.

Research into the city's history of shark attacks has revealed more than 50 attacks in the Greater Brisbane area, some as innocent as a dad carrying his son to a tinny, before the child was mauled to death.

On November 27, 1921, Herbert Jack was wading through the shallows to a dinghy just 13 metres away with his son George in the Brisbane River at Gay's Corner in Bulimba.

The Morning Bulletin reported the incident the day after saying a 'monster' shark bit right into Mr Jack's thigh before fighting it off, all while his son was clinging to his back.

The vicious shark came back and bit onto his right arm, prompting a friend on the bank rush in and help pull the shark off Mr Jack's elbow.

Front page of the Courier Mail on the 24 November 1958, shark attack on victim Peter Gerard Spronk, 21 at Surfers Paradise. \

In the commotion little George had fallen off his father's back and was taken underwater by the shark.

He re-emerged for a brief instant, but was dragged back under and never seen again.

This is just one of 51 shocking attacks that took place in the most unexpected of places with 15 attacks in the Brisbane River, five of which were fatal.

The Courier Mail has mapped the attacks on an interactive map as part of a special series on shark attack victims and survivors.

A total of 11 people have been killed by sharks across Brisbane, including an unknown Indigenous man in 1862.

The man was killed by a shark while trying to save a wounded bird that was shot by a man on the opposite side of the bank in Bulimba.

Just in 2005 in the Brisbane River at Karalee in Ipswich, an eight-year-old had his finger bitten off by a Bull Shark while swimming, thankfully surviving the attack.

In 1904 in the Port of Brisbane a man George Grant jumped off a boat to retrieve his hat and was bitten and killed by a shark.

Just 14 years ago in 2006, 21-year-old Sarah Whiley was killed by a bull shark while swimming at Amity Point off of North Stradbroke Island.

But the shark attacks stretch right across the state, like off the coast of Agnes Water where two Harbour and Marine Fishery inspectors were killed.

Kenneth Murchison and Ronald Kelly's torn clothes were found after two days missing at sea.

As recent as this year, Queensland Parks and Wildlife ranger Zach Robba was killed after he was attacked by a shark off North West Island off the coast of Gladstone.

Originally published as Mapped: The Brisbane shark attacks you've never heard of