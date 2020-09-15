MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

SAFETY FIRST: 22 roads around the region are set to benefit from the latest round of Federal Government funding.

NINE Southern Downs communities are set to receive much-needed road upgrades, after more than $500,000 was fast-tracked by the Federal Government.

The funding, allocated through the government's Road to Recovery Program, will see $582,350 injected into communities across the region, including Mt Colliery, Allora and Wallangarra.

Member for Maranoa David Littleproud said the project would use local knowledge to deliver the best roads possible.

"Works include upgrades to key thoroughfares and local roads in the region, which will help to get locals home sooner and safer," Mr Littleproud said.

"Apart from increased safety, drivers are going to be travelling on smoother, more reliable roads and that's all part of building up efficiency across the region."

Glen Aplin is install to receive the most upgrades, with seven roads identified as needing work.

Works in the Southern Downs region include:

• Upper Forest Springs Rd, Forest Springs

• Donnellys Castle Rd, Pozieres

• Upper Wheatvale Rd, Upper Wheatvale

• Calvert Rd, Glen Aplin

• Cummerford Rd, Glen Aplin

• Sandreson Rd, Glen Aplin

• Kriedman Rd, Glen Aplin

• Micale Ln, Glen Aplin

• Tuckerman Rd, Glen Aplin

• Glover St, Glen Aplin

• Margetts St, Wallangarra

• Barawell St, Wallangarra

• Folkerstone St, Wallangarra

• Forde St, Allora

• Connolly Dam Rd, Silverwood

• Forest Plains Rd, Allora

• Border St, Wallangarra

• O'Maras Rd, Mt Colliery

• Edmund St, Mt Colliery

• Miners Ln, Mt Colliery

• Allora Dr, Allora

• Homestead Rd, Warwick

Southern Downs Deputy Mayor Ross Bartley welcomed the funding as a relief for ratepayers.

"Any money from state or federal government is welcomed; all ratepayers should welcome it because it gives us a hand to do those upgrades," Cr Bartley said.

"It goes a great way toward assisting or addressing those problem roads or areas."

Cr Bartley said no decision had been made as to when the upgrades would begin, with the funding yet to go before council.

