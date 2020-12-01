Menu
FULL BLOOM: Warwick residents and visitors alike have begun flocking to sunflower crops across the region to snap photos of the stunning plant.
Family Fun

MAP: Where to find sunflowers on the Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
1st Dec 2020 10:00 AM
SUMMER has officially hit the Southern Downs and with it swarms of visitors looking to capture that perfect field of yellow.

One glance at Instagram will tell you tourists are desperate for a snap alongside some sunflowers, and with the right direction the photo opportunities are endless.

For those eager for that perfect shot, the most well-known spot is that of 468 Willowvale Rd.

Just before the turn-off to the New England Highway at the Eight Mile, be mindful of traffic as the crop is alongside a major highway.

Other parking options involve turning into the nearby Glengallan Homestead.

Quieter spots include a field on the Cunningham Highway at Gladfield, on the north side of the highway, or on the way toward Killarney, near Witches Ln.

Remember these crops are a farmer’s livelihood, so don’t trespass or litter in your quest for that photo.

Also be careful of snakes, spiders of bees that may be spotted around the crops.

Check out our map below for more information:

