Manufacturing money train welcome to pull into Downer

MARYBOROUGH, AUSTRALIA – NewsWire Photos – OCTOBER 13, 2020. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk looks on during a visit to the Downer train building facility, as she campaigns for her re-election. Ms Palaszczuk announced a $600 million commitment for 20 new trains to be built in Maryborough, should Labor win government on October 31. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

DOWNER says it is confident train-building jobs are coming to Maryborough and prohibitive tender processes of the past don't pose a threat this time around.

The company's Executive General Manager of Rollingstock Services Tim Young said Downer welcomed Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's recent announcement that "guarantees the future of rail manufacturing in Maryborough through a $1 billion pipeline of work, including the $600 million commitment to build 20 new Queensland trains.

"The $600 million investment to build Queensland's new generation of trains would result in 690 new local jobs for the Fraser Coast."

"If awarded to Downer, the work will enable us to continue our investment in growing a workforce for the future in regional Queensland, by employing new apprentices and skilled tradespeople to work on the contract."

"We currently employ over 280 staff on site, including 27 apprentices, across a range of trades and specialisations," he said.

"We recognise the importance of supporting local jobs and industry in Queensland's regions and this announcement will secure the future of manufacturing in Maryborough for years to come."

The company was also asked about what had changed since the New Generation Rollingstock fiasco, in which Downer withdrew from the tender process and whether it was concerned history could repeat.

Mr Young replied "Downer already has a strategic partnership agreement with the current Government to undertake a pipeline of work worth $300m and we are confident that we have the skills, expertise and capacity to build on this agreement.

"By building trains from Downer's Maryborough facility we will also be able to ensure that regional businesses will be able to benefit through supply chain arrangements," he said

"Downer has a long history of successfully delivering and maintaining rolling stock for customers across Australia.

"Our Maryborough facility has operated on the Fraser Coast for over 150 years, with the latest fully Australian made train manufactured on site in 2019."

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders labelled the package the "best news we've heard in Maryborough."