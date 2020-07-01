Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cozy Christmas tales told over region’s finest wine

        premium_icon Cozy Christmas tales told over region’s finest wine

        News Christmas doesn’t just happen once a year for Heritage Estate Wines, who are set to release some magic this July.

        GHOST HUNTING: Spine-tingling stories from the Downs

        premium_icon GHOST HUNTING: Spine-tingling stories from the Downs

        News A comprehensive guide to the region’s most haunted hot spots … if you dare!

        Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        premium_icon Council to increase involvement in Emu Swamp

        News The decision will provide Granite Belt Irrigation Project with a...

        New face reporting for Border Post

        premium_icon New face reporting for Border Post

        News In the new age of digital news, reporter Emily Clooney will be here to keep you up...