Man’s ‘novelty’ item turns out to be restricted weapon

UNCOVERED: Pauli Juhani Niemi had the billy club for nearly four decades before police uncovered the weapon.

A GLEN Aplin told police he didn’t know the billy club he owned for almost 40 years was considered a weapon under the law.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Pauli Juhani Niemi’s home was searched on November 4 in relation to suspected drug activity.

A search of the 61-year-old’s property uncovered the 30cm baton-like weapon.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court that at the time of the search, Niemi told police he didn’t believe he’d done nothing wrong.

Duty lawyer Phil Crook said his client was a builder and found the club on a job site nearly four decades ago.

“It was just a novelty item he used to hang on his chair,” Mr Crook said.

“He found this very small item on a building site 40-years-ago and didn’t realise what it was.

“It may not have been a restricted item (when he found it).”

Niemi pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a restricted item.

He was placed on a good behaviour bond for three months.

No conviction was recorded.

