Man’s face spray painted in robbery

One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault by a group of eight teenagers in Adelaide.

SA Police said the two men were set upon at Christie Downs, south of the CBD, just after 5am on Saturday morning.

A portable speaker was stolen and the group fled the scene in an easterly direction.

The area was searched but police could not find the suspects, who are described as being caucasian and in their late teens.

The victims, both 20-year-old men from the southern suburbs, were taken to the Noarlunga Hospital with minor injuries.

