Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault and robbery by a group of eight.
One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault and robbery by a group of eight.
Crime

Man’s face spray painted in robbery

by Kathryn Bermingham
8th Aug 2020 10:45 AM

One man has had his face spray painted and another was punched and hit in the head with a bottle during an alleged assault by a group of eight teenagers in Adelaide.

SA Police said the two men were set upon at Christie Downs, south of the CBD, just after 5am on Saturday morning.

A portable speaker was stolen and the group fled the scene in an easterly direction.

The area was searched but police could not find the suspects, who are described as being caucasian and in their late teens.

The victims, both 20-year-old men from the southern suburbs, were taken to the Noarlunga Hospital with minor injuries.

Originally published as Man's face spray painted in robbery

crime robbery

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Premium Content #SHOPLOCAL: The coolest handcrafted finds

        Business Discover the talents around Warwick who offer everything from custom furniture to accessories.

        AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

        Premium Content AROUND THE REGION: Weekend events not to miss

        News Rain might be on the horizon but there are still plenty of opportunities to escape...

        VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Stanthorpe’s best restaurant

        News The power is in your hands to find the Granite Belt’s best restaurant.

        Surge in business doesn’t sway owner on sale move

        Premium Content Surge in business doesn’t sway owner on sale move

        News Coronavirus brought a second life to one Stanthorpe store but the man behind it has...