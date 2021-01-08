Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man's body was found in the bush.
A man's body was found in the bush.
Crime

Man’s body ‘moved to bushland’ after death

by Elise Williams
8th Jan 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death

crime murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council locks Condamine River Rd gates

        Premium Content Council locks Condamine River Rd gates

        News Heavy rains and potential flash flooding have sparked fresh safety concerns over the popular 4WD track.

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs

        ‘OUT OF CONTROL’: Man’s abusive frenzy at scene of house fire

        Premium Content ‘OUT OF CONTROL’: Man’s abusive frenzy at scene of house...

        News The Southern Downs man claimed an accidental drug dose was to blame for his...

        CRIME WRAP: Small town swept by petty crime wave

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Small town swept by petty crime wave

        News The Southern Downs town reported a number of alleged drug crimes, vandalism, and...