Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
News

Man’s body discovered at beach

by Erin Lyons
13th Feb 2021 11:19 AM

A popular beach in Darwin was closed to the public for several hours after a man's body was found.

A man walking his dog made the grim discovery about 7am at Casuarina Beach, near Darwin Surf Life Saving Club, before alerting authorities.

The man is yet to be identified but has been described as Aboriginal and in his mid to late 30s.

A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell
A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said it was not yet known how long the man's body had been there.

A crime scene has been set up.

There's no indication of how the man died but it is not believed to be suspicious.

"We are continuing to call for witnesses to come forward," Senior Sergeant Kennon said.

The beach reopened to the public just before 3pm.

Originally published as Man's body discovered at beach

More Stories

death investigation editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        Premium Content Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        News When you can expect the rain and why experts are urging residents to stay hopeful for a last-minute summer deluge.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose...

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out