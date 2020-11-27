Menu
UNUSUAL CHARGES: David Mark Miller pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud after he went on a 10-day spree through Stanthorpe.
Crime

Man’s 10-day spending spree with stolen Visa

Emily Clooney
27th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
AFTER receiving a credit card that wasn’t his, a Stanthorpe man decided to go on a 10-day shopping spree.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard David Mark Miller was given the stolen visa card between January 1 and January 8.

It wasn’t until six months later on June 7 when he began racking up charges on the card.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan told the court the 57-year-old used the card on 10 occasions, totalling $845.37.

“He’s gone to the Country Club Hotel and bought alcohol; the newsagency for tobacco; a workwear shop where he’s bought clothing,” Sergeant Wiggan said.

“And he’s purchased a State of Origin book, which was $87.”

Sgt Wiggan said the owner of the card notified police about the unusual activity on June 18.

Lawyer Phil Crook said his client was enduring significant hardships.

“He was diagnosed with throat cancer subsequent to the incident in June,” Mr Crook said.

“If the prognosis isn’t good, they’ll have to take out part of his throat and he won’t be able to speak again.”

Miller pleaded guilty to 10 counts of fraud, two of drug driving, and one each of receiving tainted property, possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and possessing a restricted item.

Sgt Wiggan asked magistrate Julian Noud not to reduce Miller’s sentence due to his ailing health.

“He was able to commit (the crime) without any issues at all,” he said.

“It would be different if the items he was purchasing were from the chemist to help with the pain, but it was alcohol and cigarettes.

“They weren’t for his own health benefits.”

Miller was placed on probation for 12 months and disqualified from driving for one year.

He was ordered to pay full restitution.

