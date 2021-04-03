Manly want Paul Green to help Hasler

Manly are a club searching for answers — which is why the name of Queensland State of Origin coach Paul Green has been put forward to support coach Des Hasler.

The Sea Eagles board have always prided themselves on staying away from football decisions.

Let the coach, coach. It's his show.

But given what is unfolding on the Peninsular and that we know Manly are prepared to look under the seats in the Fulton-Menzies Stand at Lottoland for answers, the offer of using Green as an extra set of hands was recently put to Hasler.

The interest in using Green, the 2015 premiership-winner with the Cowboys, as another pair of eyes, call it an advisory role if you want, has nothing to do with cutting Hasler's grass.

It would be an appointment in addition to his current coaching staff that includes Chad Randall and Michael Monaghan.

The interest by the decision-makers at Manly in using Green will come as a shock to many.

Des being Des is so far taking the position of "I've got this".

But to Manly chairman and majority-owner Scott Penn, bringing Green into the fold, is no different to the way rival clubs have used an outsiders view before.

"Des is constantly looking at how he can continue to evolve the coaching staff," Penn confirmed when approached about the links to Green.

"There's been various discussions.

"Paul (Green) is one of a number of options.

"Just as (Roosters coach) Trent Robinson has brought in (Michael) Cheika a couple of times, we're always looking for fresh ideas and new ideas.''

The intent to put forward Green's name comes from a place of major concern at Manly after a winless start.

"Unacceptable" is how Penn best explains the recent performances of the side.

Only four times in the proud club's history have they lost the opening four games to start the year; 1947, 1999, 2009 and 2021.

They are last on the NRL premiership ladder with their 156 points conceded in four weeks, the worst defensive deficit in the league.

Manly coach Des Hasler is feeling the heat. Picture: Brett Costello

Just over 6000 people turned up to Lottoland to watch Manly suffer a 46-6 loss to Penrith.

To stay loyal, fans need hope that their team can win.

The next fortnight will be the greatest test of loyalty from Sea Eagles fans in over a decade.

The contract brouhaha that emerged over Hasler's recent extension last month was bigger than what it needed to be.

Let's put it on the record that Hasler is safe for the rest of the current season, but 2022 is a different story.

Hasler needs to make the finals in 2022 or the Sea Eagles can part ways with their coach without having to pay-out his 2023 contract.

Des being Des, he is confident he'll be at the club he loves beyond 2023.

Des won't like it, but the performance clauses are a smart move by the Manly board, who have spent the past decade burning cheques on coach pay-outs.

Other clubs are already considering implementing the Manly model.

More immediately, Manly are the story that no one saw coming.

Six months ago, Daly Cherry-Evans steered Queensland to one of the greatest series wins over NSW in State of Origin history.

Now he's being mentioned as a player Manly must move on, to move forward.

The claim from Fox League's Mick Ennis points to the spotlight on a club and the search from fans and media for answers.

They're not the only ones. Everyone is looking for a solution to Manly's issues.

Which is why Green's name was put forward to Hasler.

Originally published as Manly want Paul Green to help Hasler