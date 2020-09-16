Manly rocked after Sea Eagles star demands contract release

Tongan international Addin Fonua-Blake has rocked the Sea Eagles by asking for an immediate release from his contract.

Fonua-Blake considered one of the best props in the competition has been granted permission to speak with NRL rivals despite having two years remaining on his deal.

The Sea Eagles confirmed the 24-year-old wants out of Sydney.

Addin Fonua-Blake (second from left) wants out of the Sea Eagles. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Fonua-Blake, has expressed his desire to relocate out of Sydney with his young family at the end of the 2020 NRL Season," the Sea Eagles said in a statement.

"He has sought permission for his manager to discuss this possibility with a small number of NRL clubs.

"Whilst Addin is a senior and highly valued member of the Sea Eagles squad and would be a huge loss, out of respect to him and his circumstances, the club has today given its permission for the exploratory conversations to be conducted immediately.

"The club will look favourably upon a request to release Addin from the final two years of his contract on compassionate grounds as long as the Sea Eagles receive fair and reasonable compensation."

The Sea Eagles have told Fonua-Blake they want a resolution as soon as possible.

The New Zealand Warriors have already expressed an interest in signing Fonua-Blake.

It has been a controversial season for Fonua-Blake. First he was suspended for two matches earlier this season and hit with a $20,000 fine for breaching the game's anti-vilification laws. The fiery prop was sent from the field after full-time of Manly's loss to the Knights in Round 8 for calling referee Grant Atkins a "f****** r*****" after the Sea Eagles were denied a potential match-levelling penalty.

Prior to that, Fonua-Blake was also one of a handful of NRL players who initially refused to get the flu vaccination required to gain entry into Queensland as part of their strict COVID-19 protocols.

