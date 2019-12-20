Fresh CCTV released in hunt for accused carjacker

Police have released CCTV footage in relation to their investigation into a carjacking and theft of another vehicle on the Sunshine Coast.

UPDATE 6:30PM: Police have released fresh CCTV footage in their search for a man who they believe stole a car at knifepoint early this morning and then another later on.

They are seeking public assistance to identify a man who was involved in two violent robberies at Maroochydore earlier this morning and a third incident which occurred mid-morning today.

"Around 11.20am the man entered a property on Gympie Rd, Mooloolah Valley," police said.

"He spoke with the female victim and stolen a silver coloured Holden sedan."

The 35-year old female was not injured in the incident.

That vehicle was last seen on the Bruce Highway at Beerwah heading south.

A blue coloured Rav 4 stolen in an earlier robbery at Pringle Court, Maroochydore, has been located.

EARLIER: A Maroochydore woman has been left terrified after a man armed with a knife threatened her and stole her car from in front of her home this morning.

Police are pleading for information to help identify the man, who officers believe was also involved in a separate violent incident earlier in the morning.

About 5.30am, the woman was attempting to leave her home on Pringle Court when she was approached by the man.

He threatened her with a knife and stole her blue Toyota RAV4, fleeing the street and heading north.

THIEF: Queensland Police are looking for a man who stole a car from a woman's home this morning. Pictured is a generic blue Toyota RAV4 and a CCTV image of the man with distinctive leg tattoos. Contributed

Police said in a statement that the man approached a second residence earlier in the morning on Broadsea Ave and threatened a person. When challenged by the male resident, the man fled the address.

The resident was not injured in the incident.

Investigators believe the two incidents are linked and are looking for a man described as Caucasian in appearance, about 30 years old with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat at the time of the robberies.

Police are appealing for the man, or anyone else who may have information, to come forward.