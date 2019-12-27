Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A massive manhunt has been launched in eastern Serbia for a convicted pedophile who is believed to have kidnapped a 12-year-old girl a week ago.
A massive manhunt has been launched in eastern Serbia for a convicted pedophile who is believed to have kidnapped a 12-year-old girl a week ago.
Crime

Manhunt underway for sex abuser creep who 'kidnapped girl'

27th Dec 2019 7:16 AM

Police in Serbia have launched a massive manhunt for a convicted pedophile accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl a week ago.

More than 200 officers with sniffer dogs were searching on Thursday in a wooded area in eastern Serbia where they were last seen.

Police have released a photo of the 46-year-old man and urged anyone who sees him to call immediately.

The suspect was released from prison last year after 12 years in prison for the attempted rape of a young girl. He recently spent another five months in prison for harassing women on social media.

The man has been nicknamed in his village the "barber of Malca" for admitting in court that he shaved the hair of his victims.

The manhunt has gripped the nation, and Serbia's populist President Aleksandar Vucic said he spent "the whole night" in touch with the interior minister.

"It's the police priority," Vucic said. "We are worried about that child."

crime kidnap sex abuse violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        premium_icon IN REVIEW: 2019’s biggest crime news

        News SEE which unmissable Southern Downs crime events made our top ten this year.

        New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        premium_icon New addition welcomed in time for school holidays

        News The Kent Saddlery has welcomed a new addition to the family.

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought.

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and...