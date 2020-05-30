Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Breaking

Man with gunshot wound in critical condition

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.

More stories:

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.

The 29-year-old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

critical condition gunshot gunshot wound
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        premium_icon Southern Downs gets major COVID-19 financial boost

        News Federal help will allow SDRC to get the best bang for their buck when it comes to community upgrades.

        Granite Belt wine operators keep taking hits while NSW rejoices

        premium_icon Granite Belt wine operators keep taking hits while NSW...

        News The Queensland wine industry lingers in the dark about their future as their...

        Heroes of the pandemic: Harvest season ‘worst ever’

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: Harvest season ‘worst ever’

        News We’re speaking with essential workers to hear how their jobs have changed and how...

        Relief coming to a village near you

        premium_icon Relief coming to a village near you

        News Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre expand program into villages to support people...