Multiple police crews rushed to a large fight at Townsville this morning where a man was reportedly brandishing a machete.

Crews were called to Old Common Rd at Happy Valley about 8.45am to reports of about 10 people brawling in the street.

Initial reports suggest one person was armed with a machete.

Paramedics were called to assess a 30-year-old man who had a large cut to his hand.

