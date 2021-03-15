Man who killed own daughter to remain behind bars

A Qld man who told police he stabbed his 17-year-old daughter to death because she had ’talked back’ will remain behind bars.

A Far North Queensland man who stabbed his 17-year-old daughter to death then doused her in petrol because she had "talked back" will remain behind bars after the state's highest court rejected his appeal.

Aaron Nelson Pablo, 37, was jailed for life after he stabbed his daughter Mariza David more than 20 times during a frenzied attack then poured petrol over her body at a Manunda unit on September 18, 2008.

Paramedics tried to revive Mariza but she was pronounced dead on arrival at Cairns Base Hospital and her body was found with more than 20 stab wounds and fractures to both sides of her jaw.

Mariza David, 17, was callously murdered by her father Aaron Pablo.

The much-loved teenager was only weeks away from graduating from Year 12 at Gordonvale's Djarrugun College when her life was violently cut short.

Pablo later handed himself into police and told officers he had gotten angry after she had "talked back".

He admitted he got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed Mariza more than 20 times, saying to her, "If only you would listen, none of this would happen".

Despite his admissions, Pablo pleaded not guilty to murdering his daughter, but a Cairns jury found him guilty of murder in 2010 and he was sentenced to life in jail.

More than a decade after the verdict, Pablo appealed his conviction arguing that he should have been convicted of manslaughter because of his background and lack of criminal history for violence.

Three Queensland Court of Appeal justices ruled that Pablo's appeal should be dismissed.

Justice Philip McMurdo said in his judgment that: "The applicant has failed to demonstrate any arguable ground of appeal".

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Originally published as Man who killed own daughter to remain behind bars