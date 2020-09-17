Menu
Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.
News

Man who allegedly hit, killed pedestrian mentioned in court

Geordi Offord
17th Sep 2020 1:15 PM
THE man accused of stealing a car that was involved in a crash which killed a 63-year-old Sunshine Coast man July had his matter briefly heard in Bundaberg Magistrates Court this morning.

David Mallett was visiting Bundaberg on business when he was struck by a car and killed while walking on the footpath.

Robert Noel Fisher is facing a long list of offences in relation to the incident including dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death or grievous bodily harm while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Fisher did not appear in the courtroom.

His lawyer Ian Kendrick told the court a brief of evidence had been received and it was "quite complicated".

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on October 29.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

