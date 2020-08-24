Menu
Man walks into police station, finds out he’s wanted

Carlie Walker
24th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
AFTER missing court, Ryan William Lavis attended an appointment with police later that day.

Attending the police station was part of his bail conditions, but when he got there, Lavis was told he had missed his court appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court and he was now a wanted man.

He appeared in court this week charged with failing to appear in accordance with an undertaking, as well as drug and fraud offences.

Lavis pleaded guilty to failing to appear.

The court heard he had a long history of addiction to meth and cannabis, as well as mental health issues.

Lavis had reconnected with his children and was "putting in the hard yards" to stay away from drugs so he could remain in his children's lives, the court heard.

Lavis had a significant criminal history and had been homeless at certain times in his life, the court was told.

"There's an easy way to move on in life," Magistrate Terry Duroux told him.

"Stop committing offences."

Lavis was fined $600 and a conviction was recorded for failing to appear.

Then he was arraigned on the other charges and pleaded guilty.

The case was adjourned to September 22 for sentencing.

