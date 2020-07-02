Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
“THEY’VE TAKEN OVER”: The Gladfield man said he was felt the air rifle was the best option to defend his property against a flock of mynah birds. Picture: file
News

Man uses illegal air rifle to ‘eradicate’ invasive birds

Jessica Paul
1st Jul 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADFIELD man nabbed with an unlicensed air rifle said he used the weapon to "eradicate" invasive birds from his property.

On March 26, police officers were at Mark Dean Mavin's home when they noticed the rifle leaning against the kitchen wall.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said the 72-year-old said he bought the gun and ammunition from an unnamed friend.

Mavin, who represented himself, told the court he'd bought it more than 20 years to "sort out" the flock of Indian mynahs that had chased native birds away from his property.

Mavin pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was placed on a three-month good behaviour bond and his conviction was not recorded.

court crime weapons act
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border closures criticised as a ‘pretend lockout’

        premium_icon Border closures criticised as a ‘pretend lockout’

        News Reports from border towns claim constant ‘two-way traffic’ proves people have flouted rules all along.

        Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        premium_icon Scramble for jobs as restaurants boost staff

        Business "It will be nice to have some money coming back in"

        $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        premium_icon $500m, 50k jobs before border even opens

        News $520m a month, 50k jobs to flow from eased restrictions

        Thunder coaches eye off future Stanthorpe stars

        premium_icon Thunder coaches eye off future Stanthorpe stars

        Sport Budding footballers descend on the two-day camp, with good news potentially heading...