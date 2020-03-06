Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Kevin Joseph Daly faced Roma Magistrates Court on a trespassing charge.
COURT: Kevin Joseph Daly faced Roma Magistrates Court on a trespassing charge.
News

Man urinates on footpath, asks children for crack

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
6th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REPEAT trespasser who asked children for “crack” has been told by the Magistrate he needs to stay out of trouble.

Kevin Joseph Daly, 36, fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, on a charge of trespassing.

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court on June 14 at 9.45pm, police were called to Jackson St in relation to a trespasser.

The court heard that the residents told police Daly had entered their house and intimidated them before leaving.

The court also heard that the cousins of the residents had run into Daly on the street, where he urinated on the footpath before following them to the house.

He also asked if they knew of anyone that had crack.

Daly’s lawyer told the court that the night in question Daly had been trying to find a friend on Foote St and had seen some children on the street who he approached, showing them a photo of his friend and asking if they knew where he lived.

The lawyer then stated the children had told him to come with them and brought them to their cousins residence which was the one he trespassed on, which he entered to light a cigarette before leaving.

He denied asking for illicit drugs.

“It sounds like an odd set of facts asking children where people are,” Magistrate Saggers said.

“You’ve previously been sent to jail for trespassing.

“You’re employed now, which is good because you need to stay busy to keep out of trouble.”

Daly was fined $500, with a conviction recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: 28 candidates respond to your questions

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: 28 candidates respond to your questions

        News Our reader’s have come up with the questions. Council hopefuls have responded. Do their answers meet your expectations?

        Looking back to see how far we have come

        premium_icon Looking back to see how far we have come

        News Granite Belt Drought Assist reflect on how far our region has come in 12 months

        TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

        premium_icon TP HYSTERIA: Stanthorpe shelves stripped of product

        News In bizarre scenes, Stanthorpe residents have been seen with trolleys full of toilet...

        Big thanks for staff with ‘big hearts’

        premium_icon Big thanks for staff with ‘big hearts’

        News A small act of kindness for hard working staff doesn’t go unoticed