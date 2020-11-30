Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man trapped, highway partly closed after serious crash

by Grace Mason
30th Nov 2020 3:07 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

FIREFIGHTERS are working to cut a man free after his car rolled on the Mulligan Highway north of Mareeba.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle crash about 1.50pm with the vehicle having rolled down an embankment.

A police spokeswoman said the crash occurred near Quaids Dam and the truck pads and the highway had been reduced to one lane as efforts were made to free the trapped motorists.


She said it was understood the extradition of the man may take some time.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said paramedics were on scene treating a male patient.

She said the extent of his injuries was currently not known but he was "heavily entrapped".

Motorists are urged to avoid the area or expect some delays.

Originally published as Man trapped, FNQ highway partly closed after serious crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Premium Content The town with a minimum temperature of 33C

        Weather As Queensland heads into possibly its hottest December week on record, one town has potentially already set a record high minimum.

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        Prepare to leave: Bushfire threat in southern Qld

        News Residents of Granite Belt have been told to prepare to leave

        Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Premium Content Firey’s urgent push for more small town recruits

        Community In the thick of bushfire season, Southern Downs stations are calling for greater...

        SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        Premium Content SWEAT SESH: Ironside’s milestone inspires growth in future

        News One year after opening, the popular Warwick gym’s owner has revealed her secret to...