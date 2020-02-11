Menu
Lorenzo Deegan is charged with murdering a 28-year-old woman and has been committed to stand trial later this year.
Man to stand trial over bashing death of woman

by SARAH MATTHEWS
11th Feb 2020 5:50 PM
A MAN charged with murdering a 28-year-old woman in Katherine last year has been committed to stand trial later this year, a court has heard.

The woman, who cannot be named for cultural reasons, was found dead by emergency services in a home in Katherine East around 9am on June 18, 2019.

An autopsy showed that she had died as a result of a fractured rib that pierced her spleen.

Lorenzo Deegan, 29, - who was known to the deceased - was arrested and charged with her murder in September 2019.

 

Prosecutor David Morters SC leaving Darwin Local Court after Lorenzo Deegan was committed to stand trial. Picture: Sarah Matthews

Deegan appeared in Darwin Local Court via video link on Tuesday for a preliminary examination hearing, after which Judge Elizabeth Morris decided there was sufficient evidence for the case to be committed to trial in the Supreme Court.

Prosecutor David Morters SC told the court that the crown will allege that Deegan administered a blow to the deceased that broke one of her ribs and caused the subsequent tear to the spleen when the pair were alone in a bedroom of the residence some time before emergency services were called at around 7am on the day she died.

Lorenzo Deegan's defence lawyer Marty Aust leaving Darwin Supreme Court. Picture: Sarah Matthews

The court heard from Crown witness and forensic pathologist Dr Marianne Tiemensma, who conducted the autopsy on the deceased, and said the victim had lost around 45 per cent of her total blood volume.

"I believe she died as a result of the blood loss over a number of hours," she said.

Dr Tiemensma also said the deceased had no traces of alcohol in her system at the time of her death.

Deegan is set to appear in the Darwin Supreme Court for mention next month, with a date for the murder trial yet to be set.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

