Male hand holding a knife on the background of a leather jacket.

A ROBBER tied up three of his friends in a Gold Coast home, held a knife to one's throat and demanded his wallet.

All because he was asked to leave a party.

Joshua Vincent Bate claims he was hearing voices at the time and is sorry for what happened.

The 32-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to robbery, stealing, serious assault police and attempted fraud.

Crown prosecutor Matt Hynes said Bate was asked to leave a party at a Mudgeeraba home on February 17 last year after behaving erratically.

When he realised he had lost his phone, he returned and forced his friend into the house.

Bate then used zip ties he found in the home to tie up three of his friends.

"He got a serrated knife and held it to his neck and demanded the PIN to his card," Mr Hynes said.

Bate also threatened to kill them, the court was told.

He tried to use the card after he left but it was cancelled.

Bate called triple 0 for an ambulance after he started hearing voices and was distressed he may have hurt someone.

Three months earlier on New Year's Eve, Bate spat at a police officer twice after he was caught stealing meat from a Coles supermarket in Mooloolaba.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced him to five years in prison with a parole eligibility on August 14.

Bate has been in custody since February last year.

Judge McGinness said it was clear Bate had been suffering mental health issues and accepted his apology to the victims.

"You haven't tried to blame anyone else," she said.

"You have accepted that they may never forgive you for what you had done."

Defence barrister Halley Robertson, instructed by Legal Aid Queensland, said Bate had been treated for his mental health issues while in custody and was keen to continue treatment once released.

Originally published as Man tied up mates at party after 'hearing voices'