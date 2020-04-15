Man terrorised with knife, gun in violent alleged robbery

One of the accused will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court in July.

TWO men have been charged over an alleged Easter morning burglary on the Sunshine Coast, that ended with them being hunted down by police in bushland at Glen Aplin.

It’s alleged the pair stole a man’s keys and jewellery after beating and threatening him over the course of several hours.

Police allege the men, aged 29 and 38, entered the Hillview Crescent home in Caloundra’s Little Mountain about 4am on Sunday.

They allegedly assaulted the 39-year-old occupant with the stock of a gun before punching and kicking him.

“It will further be alleged they stayed at the man’s address for several hours while threatening him with a knife and firearm,” a Queensland Police spokesperson said.

“The pair then left in the man’s car after allegedly stealing his keys and jewellery.”

They were tracked to an address at Glen Aplin, more than 300 kilometres away from where the burglary took place, at about 11.45am.

Police allege the men then fled into bushland from a Marinis Rd address where the victim’s car and property were also found.

According to police, officers located one of the men quickly and the second man was found after an hour-long search.

The 29-year-old NSW man has since been charged with enter with intent, assault occasioning bodily harm, deprivation of liberty, armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.

He was due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 38-year-old, from Coomera on the Gold Coast, was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and will appear in the Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on July 22.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 13 14 44 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.