Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Milan Lemic went missing on December 22. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police
Milan Lemic went missing on December 22. Picture: AAP Image/Supplied by Queensland Police
News

Man survives on berries and fruits in three-week rainforest ordeal

14th Jan 2020 11:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Victorian man who went missing in Queensland's Upper Daintree since before Christmas has been found, police say.

Milan Lemic, 29, went missing on December 22, prompting an extensive search with drones, SES search crews and locals on quad bikes and horseback who spent more than a week searching farmland, jungle and croc-infested waterways over Christmas.

Mr Lemic abandoned his black Holden ute after it got bogged in sand at Baird's Crossing in the upper Daintree River on December 22.

He left behind his mobile phone, and within 25 minutes of a local farmer going to get a tractor to help pull him out, he disappeared without a trace.

Police found him late yesterday afternoon on the Creb Track.

"He was in good physical condition considering he had been in the rainforest for three weeks," police say.

"He said he'd been eating berries and fruit and of course water is plentiful up there," a police spokeswoman told media.

"He has lost weight but is in pretty good spirits considering he has been away for three weeks."

daintree found missing person missing person survival

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        premium_icon Tragic twist in fallen miner’s last minutes on shift

        News The contractor at Curragh Coal Mine is understood to have been working in the maintenance department when he became trapped under machinery.

        Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        premium_icon Adapt or die: Winemaker speaks out after empire’s collapse

        Business Winemaker chats McWilliam’s collapse and the crushing impact of drought and hail on...

        WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        premium_icon WORLD WITHOUT WATER: Drought dries dam, full carting begins

        News RESIDENTS reveal true toll of drought, turning off water meters, filling up pots...

        Social media proves handy tool for small business owners

        premium_icon Social media proves handy tool for small business owners

        News Social media proving a handy tool for locally owned small businesses.