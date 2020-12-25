Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
Crime

Man survives alleged ‘throat slashing’

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 2:22 PM

A man will face court after he allegedly tried to kill another man he knew by cutting his throat in Wollongong.

The 63-year-old male victim was inside his Mathews Street home when the accused, aged 31, confronted him in the bedroom at about 9.20pm on Thursday, allegedly armed with a knife.

According to NSW Police, the younger man put the victim in a headlock and cut his throat.

The injured man was able to fight him off and escape before driving himself to Wollongong Hospital where police were alerted to the incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers attended a Corrimal Street home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV).

He was refused bail and was expected to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man survives alleged 'throat slashing'

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Stanthorpe’s Kmart store revealed

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Stanthorpe’s Kmart store revealed

        News The changeover from Target inches closer to completion as the company details more about the new layout.

        Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        Premium Content Those we lost on Southern Downs roads in 2020

        News Southern Downs has been gripped by tragedy this year, as road fatalities robbed...

        $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        Premium Content $111k fines: Huge new penalties for online trolls

        News Huge new penalties for online trolls under world-first Australian laws