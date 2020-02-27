Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Police on scene at an alleged stabbing on William St, Brisbane. Photo: Jess Millward/Nine News Brisbane
Breaking

Man stabbed in stomach in CBD brawl

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Feb 2020 7:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO MEN are in hospital with stab wounds and other person is in custody after a brawl broke out near The Treasury casino early this morning.

Police were called to fight on William St, Brisbane City, just before 5am.

Paramedics treated three men for injuries, including a man who had been stabbed in the stomach.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Another man sustained wounds to his leg and was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A man in his 40s sustained minor hand injuries.

Police have one person in custody.

More Stories

Show More
brisbane editors picks emergency stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region to be broadcast across the nation

        premium_icon Region to be broadcast across the nation

        News STANTHORPE will take to the TV screens of Australia on Tuesday morning

        Charity ride to make a return

        premium_icon Charity ride to make a return

        News TAKE in the beautiful surrounds of the Granite Belt while donating to those in need...

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Last chance to enter Dogs of Oz competition

        Pets & Animals Entries have been coming in fast. Here’s your last chance to enter.