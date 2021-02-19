Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
A man has been stabbed in front of multiple witnesses at a busy shopping precinct in Sydney this afternoon in a horrifying attack.
Crime

Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

by James Hall
19th Feb 2021 4:03 PM

A man has been taken to hospital in a critical condition on Friday afternoon following a stabbing attack in broad daylight at a shopping strip in Sydney's northwest.

A 30-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen in front of multiple shoppers at Betty Cuthbert Avenue.

He was treated by multiple ambulance crews at the scene before being transported to the Westmead Hospital.

A crime scene has been established and no arrests have been made.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Man stabbed in horror attack at shops

crime stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Italian consul visit to lay groundwork for partnership

        Premium Content Italian consul visit to lay groundwork for partnership

        Community Benvenuti! International visit to boost Southern Downs’ heritage and name.

        How to best receive Stanthorpe news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Stanthorpe news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but...

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        Technology Queensland Health’s Facebook has been shut down during a pandemic

        Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Premium Content Qld at head of vaccine queue

        Health Queenslanders among the first Australians to receive COVID-19 vaccine