Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
A man has been shot by police in Brisbane's south-west. He was taken to hospital in a serious condition. A police officer has also been injured. Picture: 7 News.
Crime

Man shot by police, officer injured

by Nathan Edwards, Thomas Morgan
11th Dec 2020 3:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been shot by police during an incident in Brisbane's south-west this afternoon.

Police have confirmed the incident occurred just after midday at the King Ave and Blunder Rd at Durack.

The man shot by police was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with a wound to his lower back.

A police officer is believed to have been injured during the incident.

A major crime scene has been established.

Police have closed off three lanes of Inala Ave.

Two cars, one blue and one red, are stationed in the middle of the road with debris littered around and obvious damage to the cars.

A crime scene has been established, with police stationed around a nearby petrol station.

The two men arrested over the incident allegedly went on a spree in a red car through Goodna before trying to carjack the blue vehicle.

One man was shot and has been taken to hospital.

 

Originally published as Man shot by police, officer injured

More Stories

crime man shot police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Premium Content Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Crime DV campaigners want an overhaul of the state’s provocation laws after the High Court quashed the murder conviction of a man who bludgeoned his wife to death.

        Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

        Premium Content Stanthorpe sanctuary saved by generous 600-item donation

        News Here’s how dozens of wild animals in need will benefit from the Merry Muster’s...

        ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        Premium Content ‘TIS THE SEASON: Every end-of-year Stanthorpe event

        News Still looking to fill the festive season with fun and free activities? Look no...

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland