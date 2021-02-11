Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Crime

Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
11th Feb 2021 10:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Redlands man has pleaded guilty in court to a single charge of wilful damage stemming from a drunken incident at a Logan sports club.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22, fronted Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident occurred at the Lions @ Springwood sports club on the evening of July 17 last year.

Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy
Mount Cotton man Thomas James Clarke Fitzpatrick, 22. Picture: Alex Treacy

Fitzpatrick approached an associate at a pokie machine about 8.50pm and inexplicably poured part of his alcoholic beverage into the note receiver.

The machine subsequently stopped working and required extensive repairs as liquid had entered the electronics, the court heard.

The court heard Fitzpatrick had no recollection of the offence due to his intoxication, but "believes he tipped in the liquid in an attempt to get his friend to stop playing and join in the socialising".

Fitzpatrick was fined $300 and ordered to pay the venue $974.24 restitution to cover repairs to the machine.

No conviction was recorded.

 

 

Originally published as Man shares his drink with a pokie machine, ends up in court

More Stories

crime gambling pokies

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        Premium Content Man explodes in rage after meth flushed down toilet

        News The Stanthorpe man destroyed furniture and shouted obscenities before police were forced to intervene.

        REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

        Premium Content REVEALED: New developments to shake-up Southern Downs

        News From industrial expansions to new luxury camping spots, these are the top picks...

        Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Premium Content Aussie COVID travel bubble: 5 things you must know

        Travel The fear of snap border closures is putting Australians off interstate holidays.

        Renters battling homelessness as region’s popularity soars

        Premium Content Renters battling homelessness as region’s popularity soars

        News Market depleted to one to two houses a week, as Granite Belt renters grow fearful...