A man is about to be flown to hospital after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace.
Man seriously injured after falling 2m from roof at work

Ashley Carter
by
16th Apr 2020 12:10 PM | Updated: 12:36 PM
A MAN has suffered significant injuries after falling about 2m from a roof at a Cooroibah workplace this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics rushed to the incident about 11am and treated the man for "pretty nasty" leg and pelvic injuries, as well as spinal precautions.

The rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene.

The man was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment and was in a serious but stable condition.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

