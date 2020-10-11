Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has fallen seven metres from the cliffs at Kangaroo Point.
A man has fallen seven metres from the cliffs at Kangaroo Point.
News

Man seriously hurt in 7m fall from popular cliffs

by Antonia O’Flaherty
11th Oct 2020 1:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man aged in his 20s has suffered serious chest injuries after reportedly falling 7 metres from the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a male believed to be in his 20s had serious chest injuries after reportedly falling 7 metres from the Kangaroo Point Cliffs.

The man is in a serious condition with paramedics on scene treating him after the fall from the cliffs off Lower River Terrace about 10.20am today.

The High Acuity Response Unit is travelling to the scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Man seriously hurt in 7m fall from Kangaroo Point cliffs

More Stories

brisbane editors picks emergency injuries kangaroo point cliffs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Premium Content Miles accuses NSW of 'giving up' on virus fight

        Health With the QLD-NSW border plan under threat, Health Minister Steven Miles has accused the NSW Government of ‘giving up’ on the coronavirus fight.

        SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

        Premium Content SCARED AWAY: Halloween event makes final decision

        News Organisers of the popular Stanthorpe event have set their sights on the future...

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Industry losing $10 billion a month

        Travel Border closures and COVID-19 costing tourism $10b per month