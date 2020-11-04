Forensic police are at the scene of an inner city stabbing attack that has left one man in a serious condition.

The Kyah Private Hotel on Boundary St at Spring Hill has this morning been roped off with police tape as detectives work to determine the moments before a man was stabbed in the abdomen during the morning attack.

Initial investigations suggest two men were involved in a punch-up over money owed before one man, a 47-year-old resident of the boarding house, is alleged to have used a knife to stab another resident in the lower abdomen.

The stabbing scene at Spring Hill. Pic Annette Dew



One man, who did not want to be named for fear over his own safety, said the attack was over $50.

Paramedics attended the scene, where they transported one man in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital around 9:10am.

It's the second stabbing attack in the wider Brisbane region this morning, after a man was stabbed during an incident in Wynnum.

Paramedics transported one man in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital. Pic Annette Dew



Just before 6:30am emergency services were called to a home on Pine St following reports a man had been stabbed in the arm and required medical attention.

The Courier-Mail understands that incident, involving two men - neither of whom lived at the address - started over a female love interest, whose home the incident is alleged to have taken place at.

Originally published as Man serious after CBD stabbing 'over $50'