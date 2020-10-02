Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man attacked girlfriend as she cradled baby

Jessica Cook
2nd Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A SUSAN RIVER man has been sentenced for attacking his girlfriend while she was holding their eight-month-old son.

Hervey Bay Magistrates Court heard how on July 1, the 30-year-old man grabbed his partner around the throat and punched her in the face multiple time while she cradled the infant.

She then placed the baby down and fought the man off before leaving the room and calling for someone else in the home to call the police.

When she returned to the room to check on the baby, the man grabbed her by the throat again.

Police arrived they took picture of the injuries around the woman's neck.

The court heard that prior to the incident, the woman accused the man of cheating on her and taking drugs.

This was not the first time the man contravened a domestic violence order.

During a past relationship in 2018, he broke a no-contact order twice.

The man's defence lawyer said since the incident on July 1 the pair had continued to live together and co-parent without further issues.

He said they both reviewed professional support to address personal issues in recent months.

The man pleaded guilty to the breach of a domestic violence order.

During sentencing remarks Acting Hervey Bay Magistrate Trinity McGarvie told the man "an accusation or argument beforehand does not excuse your decision to apply force to her neck".

"Domestic violence is insidious and prevalent and the court must impose sentences that bring home to defendants and the general community that these matters are treated seriously by the court," she said.

"That domestic violence orders have weight and they do provide protection to the victims."

The man was sentenced to 15 months in jail with immediate parole.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

More Stories

Show More
attack baby domestic violence editors picks
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...