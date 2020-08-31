Man says he spent 7 years in the dark over tumour

Magnetic resonance scan of the brain with skull. MRI head scan on dark background blue color

A GOLD Coast man was not told about a brain tumour for about seven years after it was discovered, he has claimed in court documents.

David Stewart Moorhead has lodged a claim in the Southport District Court against three doctors and Australian Hospital Care (Pindara), the company which runs the Pindara Private Hospital.

The 82-year-old has not specified the amount he is suing the hospital and doctors Richard Adams, Brian Fredericks and David Brock.

Mr Moorhead claims in the documents he went to the Pindara Private Hospital emergency department in October 2012 after suffering from vertigo and dizziness.

A 9mm by 7mm lesion was found during an MRI, typical of a brain tumour, the documents claim.

"At no time between October 14, 2012 and August 29, 2019, (the doctors or the hospital) ensured that the existence of the small right parafalcine meningioma (brain tumour) was known to (Mr Moorhead) or his general practitioner," the documents state.

Mr Moorhead also claims the doctors and the hospital failed to ensure his tumour was "appropriately surgically treated" or appropriately monitored.

The documents claim he was also not referred to any person for the appropriate treatment.

The type of brain tumour is most often considered to be benign.

Mr Moorhead claims when he had an MRI in August 2019, the lesion visible on the scan had gown to 50mm by 33mm by 43mm - more than four times in size.

Mr Moorhead underwent surgery in September 2019.

He claims the doctors and hospital's failure to tell him about the tumour meant he "lost the opportunity to have the (tumour) removed before it grew in size".

Mr Moorhead also suffers from "pain, discomfort and inconvenience", he claims.

It is also claimed Mr Moorhead needs care to help with day-to-day living

The documents claim this meant Mr Moorhead suffered "neurological injury and more significant leg weakness".

Ramsay Health, who operated Pindara Private Hospital, declined to comment as the matter is still before the courts.

The doctors and the hospital are yet to file a defence.

