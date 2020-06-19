Man saw truck ‘flying towards him at full speed’

Coppabella, Isaac June 18, 2020: A man suffered critical injuries after a crash on the Peak Downs Highway between Nebo and Coppabella. A second man travelling with him avoided serious injury.

THE man who narrowly avoided serious injury in a traumatic road incident yesterday morning has spoken out about the harrowing experience.

Matty Brunker was travelling on the Peak Downs Highway with a co-worker just before 5am yesterday when tragedy stuck.

His co-worker, a 25-year-old man, was seriously injured when a B-double collided with their parked ute between Nebo and Coppabella.

A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror accident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.

A RACQ CQ helicopter crew, including a Critical Care Paramedic, worked to treat the man at the scene for almost two hours before he was flown to Townsville hospital in a critical condition.

A spokeswoman for the rescue chopper said the 25-year-old man suffered suspected brain and spine injuries.

Taking to social media, Mr Brunker said he was lucky to escape the crash with just "a few grazes".

He said the pair were about 30km away from their destination when they pulled into a designated parking area for a toilet stop.

"(We were) just standing next to our vehicle about to head off when I looked up and (saw) a B-double flying towards us at full speed out of the darkness," he said.

"Within a split second the truck had collided with our vehicle and completely smashed it and then flew off the road into the scrub.

#RACQ #CQRescue is now transferring a man seriously injured in a crash on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella to Townsville Hospital. pic.twitter.com/c3PmylaQht — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) June 17, 2020

"I was lucky to just have my pants ripped and cop a few grazes but unfortunately my bro was not as lucky and was flung through the air from the impact.

"I'm praying he's gonna be OK."

A Townsville University Hospital spokeswoman said the 25-year-old man's condition had stabilised overnight.

In a post shared more than 900 times on Facebook, Mr Brunker said he and his family were "thanking God" he was still here.

"Cherish every day folks cause you never know when your number's gonna be up," he said.