Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
A man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a Buffalo in Daly River on Tuesday afternoon.
News

Buffalo tramples man in workplace accident

by WILL ZWAR
16th Sep 2020 8:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been transported to hospital after he was trampled by a buffalo in Daly River this afternoon.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics had responded to a call made from Midway Station about 1pm this afternoon.

The man was conscious and stable after the incident but had sustained injuries to his arms, legs and torso.

SJA crews worked to help the man with CareFlight, which sent a helicopter to transport him to hospital.

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Man rushed to hospital after being trampled by buffalo

accident wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Premier pays $528k for voter feedback on COVID restrictions

        Politics Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has spent more than $500k to gauge how voters feel about her government’s controversial COVID-19 restrictions.

        Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        Premium Content Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        News Granite Belt wines are a hit in bottle shops across the state but there are new...

        FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        Premium Content FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        News Looming bushfire season and alarming new trend sparks Southern Downs stations’ push...

        Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Premium Content Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Crime 21-year-old P-plater allegedly tried to remove rego plates and flee