Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man rushed to hospital after midnight stabbing

Rebecca Lollback
by
21st Sep 2020 6:25 AM | Updated: 7:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been charged over the stabbing of another man at Byron Bay overnight.

About 12.30am, a 34-year-old man became involved in an altercation with a group of men in Apex Park.

It's alleged two men assaulted the man before stabbing him multiple times.

They fled and emergency services were alerted.

The injured man was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with wounds to his back, chest and neck.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District attended and arrested two men at the scene.

The men - aged 25 and 24 - were taken to Byron Bay Police Station where they were both charged with affray, and wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They're both due to appear in Byron Bay Local Court on Monday.

More Stories

byron bay editors picks northern rivers crime stabbing
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man in serious condition after crash in Killarney

        Breaking The man in his 50s will soon be airlifted to hospital.

        ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Premium Content ‘Goal-hungry’ Thompson key to Redbacks’ success

        Sport Stanthorpe United will face the season’s toughest challenge on Sunday but one...

        ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Premium Content ON HOLD: $90M pipeline project stalls

        Council News Southern Downs residents will likely wait months as election brings development to...

        ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’

        Premium Content ‘I just want him back’: Family mourns ‘top bloke’

        News Stepdaughter of alleged Warwick murder victim reveals her heartache