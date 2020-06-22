Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Police are patrolling around Kawana Shoppingworld after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the throat during a brawl near McDonald's this afternoon.
Crime

Man on the run after stabbing girl in shopping centre brawl

Ashley Carter
by
22nd Jun 2020 6:35 PM | Updated: 7:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN 18-YEAR-OLD man is on the run after allegedly stabbing a teenage girl at Kawana Shoppingworld this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said about 4pm, the 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy got into a fight near the McDonald's restaurant inside the shopping centre.

A 16-year-old girl reportedly tried to intervene, but was stabbed in the throat by the 18-year-old man.

The girl was reportedly conscious and breathing and was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The police spokeswoman said the man fled the scene and police were currently patrolling the area.

She said the attack was "not random".

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
buddina kawana shoppingworld scd crime stabbing youth crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will be up to National Cabinet to decide whether Queensland’s borders could reopen to every state except Victoria.

        Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

        premium_icon Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

        News The government has slashed fees for students who want to study agriculture at...

        $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        premium_icon $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        Politics Dairy farms get power to cut costs

        Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        premium_icon Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        Weather Rain, freezing nights and snow could blow across Queensland this week