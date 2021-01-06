Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
A man has had to be rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.
News

Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

by Nathan Edwards
6th Jan 2021 8:51 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued from flood waters south of Innisfail in the state's north overnight, as the region continues to experience strong rainfall and flash flooding conditions.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Green Street, South Johnstone just after 12.30am.

It's reported the man had attempted to cross flood waters from the South Johnstone River that had covered the South Johnstone Road Bridge, with his vehicle becoming entrapped in the water.

Three fire and emergency crews on scene were able to get a life jacket to the man on top of his vehicle after their arrival.

Crews then deployed a swift water raft to make their way out to the entrapped vehicle and were able to rescue the man.

By 1.35am the flood waters had receded in the area.

Originally published as Man rescued from car roof in raging flood waters

floods rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOOKING FORWARD: Leaders reveal hopes for 2021

        Premium Content LOOKING FORWARD: Leaders reveal hopes for 2021

        News Some of the Southern Downs’ biggest influencers share their plans to make this year one of the region’s best yet.

        JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        Premium Content JobKeeper: How the latest cuts impact you

        News Here's everything you need to know about the new Jobkeeper cuts

        70MM+: Stanthorpe set for bumper rainfall week

        Premium Content 70MM+: Stanthorpe set for bumper rainfall week

        News One town just outside Stanthorpe received almost 70mm overnight, with plenty more...

        Police yet to capture alleged border jumper

        Premium Content Police yet to capture alleged border jumper

        News The nearly three-hour police pursuit has seen the man allegedly evade arrest across...