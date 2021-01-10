Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

38,000 Aussies are reported missing every year
News

Man rescued after fears he was swept away by flood

by Danielle O’Neal
10th Jan 2021 1:44 PM | Updated: 7:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been rescued following a search near a mine site after fears he was swept away in floodwaters in the state's north.

The search got underway west of Townsville two days ago.

Ground crews, boats and aircraft were been called in to search near the 'surveyor mine site' area in Greenvale, north of Lynd, for the man and his truck, last accounted for on Friday night.

The missing man was located by searchers around 2.15pm on Sunday.

He was airlifted to Townsville University Hospital suffering pain from a pre-existing back injury and dehydration.

It's understood the man was found with his truck after he got lost.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the man was located within the search range but "quite a distance" from the mine where the search was based.

The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.
The missing man was in his truck, rego 459WFJ.


Police said the Townsville man, 38, had been driving a white FY series Hino along Kennedy Development Rd to a worksite on Friday night when he came across a flooded river.

The man told a colleague he would stop overnight near the river and reassess in the morning.

A colleague drove to meet the man on Saturday morning but he and his truck were not found.

An official multi-agency search was launched on Sunday morning as the man or his truck had still not been located.

The truck's registration was 459WFJ Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.

More Stories

emergency flooding missing person

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

        Premium Content Spike in COVID-19 testing amid wastewater results, lockdown

        News More than 430 residents have been tested in one day as Warwick helps prevent UK strain from taking hold.

        OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        Premium Content OPENING SOON: Cafe owners heat up with new culinary delight

        News This Stanthorpe duo are ready to serve up a ‘fusion curry delight’ with their new...

        WHAT’S ON: 5+ holiday event hits on this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 5+ holiday event hits on this weekend

        News Still looking for ideas to fill a drizzly weekend? Check out these unmissable...

        DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

        Premium Content DRUG DELIVERY: Woman busted as boyfriend’s ‘meth gofer’

        News The Southern Downs woman’s extreme efforts for love turned sour when they landed...