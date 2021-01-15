Man repeatedly punches ex in head in violent outburst

IN COURT: The Stanthorpe man punched his ex in the head twice during their heated argument. Picture: file

A Stanthorpe man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend in the head during a heated argument has been condemned in court for his actions.

The 22-year-old, who cannot be named, went to his ex’s house on January 11 to retrieve property at the end of their four-year relationship.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the pair argued, and the woman armed herself with a knife before locking herself in the bathroom.

The court heard this further agitated the Stanthorpe man, who forced his way in through the outside window after unsuccessful attempts to kick down the door.

He then punched the woman in the head twice to get her to drop the knife.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine told the court her client’s violence stemmed from desperation, as he believed she was going to use the weapon to harm herself.

“In the cool light of day, he can now see what a terrible overreaction and ghastly, violent way to behave (it was),” she said.

Ms Hine added the Stanthorpe man was suffering unaddressed mental health concerns at the time, and had spent five “terrifying” days in custody following the incident.

He was supported by several family members from the back of the courtroom.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a police protection notice.

He was placed on 12 months’ probation, during which he must attend psychological appointments as directed.

No conviction was recorded.