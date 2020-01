Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after suffering a critical stab wound in Kowanyama last night.

Officers attended a residence on Kowanyama Street around 10.45pm where they located a 40-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to hospital before being flown to Townsville Hospital.

A spokeswoman said he remained in a critical condition.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.