Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man charged with facing multiple DV charged has been refused bail for a second time.
A man charged with facing multiple DV charged has been refused bail for a second time.
News

Man refused bail in second bid for freedom

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been refused bail for a second time as he faces multiple domestic violence offences.

He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday via video link from the Maryborough Correctional Centre.

The application was part-heard last week with Magistrate Andrew Moloney adjourning to consider his decision.

The man was initially refused bail in December, but a material change in circumstances meant he was allowed another bid for freedom.

During the application hearing last week, the man's lawyer John Dodd told the court the complainant was looking to withdraw her complaint in regards to a choking offence.

Mr Moloney considered Mr Dodd's submission that the man may spend longer in custody than necessary if the charge was discontinued.

Mr Moloney said the aggrieved's injuries were consistent with what she said in her police statement.

After considering all of the material before him, Mr Moloney found the man was an unacceptable risk of committing further offences and refused bail.

The matter was adjourned to be heard again on August 13.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Trailblazing businesswoman leaves mark on community

        premium_icon Trailblazing businesswoman leaves mark on community

        News At 80, she bought two hotels and became the oldest woman in Australia to obtain a hotel licence.

        Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies

        premium_icon Granite Belt missing chance to fill food lovers’ bellies

        News Home to fine wine and quality produce, the region has one simple way it can...

        Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        premium_icon Producers crushed by smallest wine vintage in 13 years

        News But there is one way the ‘heartbreaking’ year can be turned around for Granite Belt...

        80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        premium_icon 80 litre water restrictions ‘didn’t work’: SDRC Mayor

        Council News He is adamant the region won’t return to tougher restrictions