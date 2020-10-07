Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour earlier this year over the online procurement of a child.
Strike Force Trawler detectives arrested a 63-year-old man at Coffs Harbour earlier this year over the online procurement of a child.
Crime

Man pleads guilty to child sex offence

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
6th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 7th Oct 2020 6:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GRAFTON man has entered a plea to a child sexual exploitation charge in Grafton Local Court yesterday

Terrence Edward Laybutt was charged with using a carriage service to procure a person under the age of 16 years for sexual activity and confirmed a plea of guilty.

Court documents reveal that in January 2020, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with Laybutt, who believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

Laybutt was arrested by strike force detectives in Park Beach Coffs Harbour on February 4 this year.

The 63-year-old's lawyer Hugo Schleiger requested the matter be transferred to Coffs Harbour District Court for sentence, and magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the case to December 7.

More Stories

child sex offence clarence crime grafton court grafton local court strike force trawler
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STATE ELECTION: What SDRC wants for region

        Premium Content STATE ELECTION: What SDRC wants for region

        Politics Water security, infrastructure, and more - the full list of the council’s demands from this election.

        NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

        Premium Content NEW ERA: Iconic Vincezo’s building back on market

        News Known for its unmissable ‘big apple’, the building has overwhelming interest in the...

        Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

        Premium Content Crime scene declared after 'human skull found'

        News UPDATE: A member of the public found the skull and other bones in the dense forest...

        Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Premium Content Leaders’ minor disagreement ahead of ‘nasty’ campaign

        Politics Queenslanders have been implored not to waste their vote